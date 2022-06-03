386 new COVID cases, four deaths, 29.9% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 386 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 29.9 per cent for the one-day period.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from March 2021 to May 2022 were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,068.

An 87-year-old man from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 122 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 87,411.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 138,110.

Notably, the 29.9 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 222 are females and 164 are males, with ages ranging from 54 days to 100 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (99), St James (83), St Catherine (44), St Ann (27), St Thomas (26), Manchester (17), St Elizabeth (17), Portland (17), Clarendon (14), Westmoreland (14), Hanover (10), Trelawny (10), and St Mary (eight).

There are 29 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and five critically ill patients among 2,962 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 124 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.