392 illegal firearms seized in first half of 2022 – JCF | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s law enforcement agencies have seized a total of 392 firearms in the first half of this year.

This was disclosed by Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson during his address at Tuesday’s Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) press conference.

“In the first half of 2022, the Constabulary along with the JDF and other law enforcement partners seized 392 firearms. This is an increase of sevent percent over the first half of 2021 and represents the largest haul of weapons in the first half of each of the last five years,” Anderson revealed.

In breaking down the weapons seized, he said there was a 60 per cent increase in the number of rifles seized and an 11 per cent increase in the number of shotguns seized.

There was also a seven per cent increase in the number of pistols seized when compared to last year’s seizure of that weapon.

“We will continue to use all the tools available to us to seize illegal guns, pursue the gangs and go after the money used to fund them,” assured Anderson.

“While we carry out our duties, I want to remind the public to continue to support us by saying something if you see or hear something,” he added.

Persons can share such information by contacting Crime Stop at 311, Tip line at 811, or police emergency at 119.