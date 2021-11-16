399 persons killed in motor vehicle crashes so far this year | Loop Jamaica

The Road Safety Unit (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport is reporting that some 399 persons have perished in motor vehicle crashes locally up to Monday, November 15.

The unit is also reporting that there were 357 fatal crashes, 69 of which claimed multiple victims.

Of the overall number, 133 or 33 per cent died from 110 fatal crashes that occurred during curfew hours that have been implemented to help curtail the spread of COVID-19 on the island.

According to the RSU, pedestrians accounted for 19 per cent of the road users who died since the start of the year. Pedal cyclists accounted for five per cent; private motor vehicle drivers accounted for 18 per cent; passengers of private motor vehicles accounted for 14 per cent; while motorcyclists accounted for 35 per cent of the victims since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, drivers of public passenger vehicles accounted for one per cent of the road users who died since the start of the year, while their passengers accounted for two per cent. Pillion passengers made up three per cent of road users who died since January 1.

The category of road users deemed most vulnerable – pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders – collectively accounted for 62 per cent of all the road users who died.

Males accounted for 88 per cent of road traffic victims, while females account for 12 per cent.

At 19 per cent, St Catherine led all parishes in road fatalities.

Despite fast closing in on 400 road traffic victims, the RSU is projecting that fatalities for 2021 will decrease by three per cent in comparison to last year’s overall tally.