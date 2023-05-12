3rd murder victim in Dumfries, St James in 2 days; 5 since last month Loop Jamaica

The community of Dumfries in St James has been rocked by yet another murder in two days after a man was found with his throat slashed at his home in the community on Thursday night.

The deceased is 25- year-old Trevaughn Stoddard of Canaan in Dumfries, St James, and Smithfield district in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 9pm on Thursday, residents alerted the police after stumbling on Stoddard’s body.

On their arrival, the police found Stoddard’s body at the side of his house with his throat slashed. His body also had multiple chop wounds.

Stoddard’s body was later removed to a morgue for a post-mortem examination to be conducted.

Thursday night’s murder followed a double murder in Dumfries a day earlier.

Reports are that shortly after 8am on Wednesday, two men – 30-year-old Andre Brown, unemployed; and 24-year-old farmer, Romaine Melville – were standing in the Canaan section of the Dumfries community, when they were pounced upon by unknown assailants who fired gunshots, hitting them.

They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

On Monday of this week, two men were gunned down in Mount Salem in the parish.

Also, last month, 33-year-old Adolphus Holder, otherwise called ‘Gold Ball’, from Dumfries; and Jevannie Gordon, 22, from Johnson Hill in Salt Marsh, Trelawny, were shot and killed at a party in the Dumfries community.