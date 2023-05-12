3rd murder victim in Dumfries, St James in 2 days; 5 since last month Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
3rd murder victim in Dumfries, St James in 2 days; 5 since last month Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Third person shot dead in Hopewell, Hanover this week

Leroy Cooper wins May Pen leg of Supreme Domino Master Series

3rd murder victim in Dumfries, St James in 2 days; 5 since last month

Dr Dana Dixon and Abka Fitz-Henley sworn in as Gov’t senators

US officers find US$400k cocaine load on flight from Jamaica

Man booked for armed robbery that went off target; gun, loot found

15-year-old schoolgirl gone missing in St James

Pilots at United picket for higher pay

Would-be robber who reportedly engaged cops in shoot out identified

Lakers coach Ham expects Anthony Davis to play in Game 6 vs Warriors

Saturday May 13

21?C
Jamaica News

Latest victim found with throat slashed at his home

Loop News

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The community of Dumfries in St James has been rocked by yet another murder in two days after a man was found with his throat slashed at his home in the community on Thursday night.

The deceased is 25- year-old Trevaughn Stoddard of Canaan in Dumfries, St James, and Smithfield district in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 9pm on Thursday, residents alerted the police after stumbling on Stoddard’s body.

On their arrival, the police found Stoddard’s body at the side of his house with his throat slashed. His body also had multiple chop wounds.

Stoddard’s body was later removed to a morgue for a post-mortem examination to be conducted.

Thursday night’s murder followed a double murder in Dumfries a day earlier.

Reports are that shortly after 8am on Wednesday, two men – 30-year-old Andre Brown, unemployed; and 24-year-old farmer, Romaine Melville – were standing in the Canaan section of the Dumfries community, when they were pounced upon by unknown assailants who fired gunshots, hitting them.

They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

On Monday of this week, two men were gunned down in Mount Salem in the parish.

Also, last month, 33-year-old Adolphus Holder, otherwise called ‘Gold Ball’, from Dumfries; and Jevannie Gordon, 22, from Johnson Hill in Salt Marsh, Trelawny, were shot and killed at a party in the Dumfries community.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Third person shot dead in Hopewell, Hanover this week

Sport

Leroy Cooper wins May Pen leg of Supreme Domino Master Series

Jamaica News

3rd murder victim in Dumfries, St James in 2 days; 5 since last month

More From

Jamaica News

JDF soldier ‘drowns’ during training at Stadium pool; tributes flowing

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier is believed to have drowned during training at the National Stadium pool in St Andrew on Thursday.
The deceased is Private Jerome McCatty.
According to the

See also

Sport

Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Kip Keino Classic

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has withdrawn from the highly anticipated Kip Keino Classic on Saturday due to an injury, disappointing her Kenyan fans.
In a Facebook post, the 36-year-o

Sport

Daren Sammy appointed West Indies white-ball coach

Andre Coley, who was West Indies’ interim coach after Phil Simmons resigned, will be in charge of the Test and West Indies A teams

Jamaica News

How a teacher transformed a student’s life

It is a well-established fact that teachers can have a profound impact on their students. They do not just impart knowledge, but also shape the minds and characters of the next generation, often makin

Sport

Spanish Town Primary win Central Athletics Championship

The attention now shifts to the three-day Western Championship, set to commence on Thursday at STETHS

Jamaica News

15-year-old schoolgirl gone missing in St James

An Ananda Alert has been activated, and a search is on for 15-year-old Daedra Miller, otherwise called ‘Ninney’, of Lottery district, St James, who has been missing since Wednesday, May 10.
She is

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols