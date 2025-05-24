Local News
4.3 earthquake recorded near Trinidad and Tobago
09 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
The University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre has recorded a 4.3 earthquake near Maturin, Venezuela, close the country's Caribbean
Related News
03 June 2025
Trinidad's reservoirs cross WASA's Long Term Average
26 May 2025
Road works: Two-week traffic disruption along highway near Brentwood
06 June 2025
Woman reports over $9,000 loss in alleged Visa scam in Arima
24 May 2025