4.5 per cent COVID positivity rate; 47 new cases, three deaths | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell below the global benchmark of five per cent, with a 4.5 per cent rate being reported for Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that the island recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Saturday afternoon.

This is while three COVID-19 deaths occurred from September 5 and November 25, and were recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,388.

The deceased are a 53-year-old female from St Catherine; a 68-year-old male from St Ann; and a 74-year-old female from Hanover.

The separate deaths of nine COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

Meanwhile, there were 97 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,444.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,169.

Notably, the 4.5 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 30 are females and 17 are males, with ages ranging from three to 83 years.

The case count was made up of St Kingston and St Andrew (11), St James (seven), St Mary (seven), St Catherine (six), Hanover (five), Westmoreland (four), Clarendon (four), St Ann (one), St Elizabeth (one), and Trelawny (one).

There are 26 moderately ill patients, 24 severely ill patients and nine critically ill patients among 795 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.