$4.5m in food cards for constituents in need

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, right, presents Vandana Mohit with about 200 food cards to be distributed to constituents in need over the Christmas season. –

A TOTAL of 8,200 food support cards, each valued at $550, have been distributed to MPs for families in need in their their constituencies.

MPs for the 41 constituencies received approximately 200 cards each at the Ministry of Social Development on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

The ministry distributes food cards annually for Christmas, it said, “in keeping with the spirit of caring and giving that is the season of Christmas.”

The cards are redeemable only at merchants approved under the ministry’s Food Support Programme and are valid until January 31.

The ministry said the recipients’ MPs’ offices will contact them with information on distribution dates and times.

NewsAmericasNow.com