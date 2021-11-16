4.9% COVID-positivity rate reported amid 30 new cases, two deaths | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to trend downwards, with a 4.9 per cent rate being reported for Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that the island recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Monday afternoon.

This is while two COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Monday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,331.

The deceased are a 55-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 70-year-old male from St James.

There were 177 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 61,024.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,341.

Notably, the 4.9 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 20 are females and 10 are females, with ages ranging from 10 months to 94 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (10), Kingston and St Andrew (10), St James (two), Westmoreland (two), Trelawny (two), Portland (two), St Mary (one), and Clarendon (one).

There are 47 moderately ill patients, 31 severely ill patients and 14 critically ill patients among 1,025 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 204 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.