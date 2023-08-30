4 arrested, $2.5 million recovered re Beryllium robbery in Mandeville Loop Jamaica

Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested and more than $2.5 million recovered in relation to last Friday’s brazen robbery at a bank in Mandeville, Manchester.

The disclosure was made by Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, who is in charge of the crime and security portfolio, at a press briefing at the Greater Portmore Police Station in St Catherine on Wednesday.

Bailey said a high-level investigation continues into the robbery in which a Beryllium security team making a cash drop-off came under gunfire from heavily-armed hoodlums.

“At this time I can report that we have arrested four persons, including a female, and we have recovered, so far, over $2.5 million,” said Bailey.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey (file photo)

“The investigation continues as we seek to bring those responsible for that act, which I consider as something that is bordering on terrorism when you can, at that time of day, without any form of provocation, fire your weapons carelessly, injuring five people (and) two were seriously injured by the shooting,” he added.

Bailey stated that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will properly investigate the matter.

“We commit as an organisation… to ensure that this matter is properly investigated, and all those persons who are responsible will be brought to justice. I am confident that it will be done,” he declared.

According to police reports, men with high-powered rifles attacked the Beryllium security team late on Friday afternoon.

The attackers were reportedly challenged, but they managed to make off with two of four bags of cash that were being delivered. They escaped in a waiting motorcar.

Five bystanders were shot and injured in the incident.

Two of the individuals remain admitted in hospital in serious conditions.