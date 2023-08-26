4 carry out gun attack on woman and relative; accused shooter held Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division arrested and charged a man following the killing of 30-year-old Shantal Calder-Whittingham otherwise called ‘Pokie’ of Brighton district, Little London in the parish on Saturday, August 12.

Police said charges have been laid on 23-years-old Odain Barron otherwise called ‘Bududup’ or ‘Indian’,labourer of Coolie Town District, Paradise, Westmoreland

Reports from the Savanna-la-mar Police are that at about 3:30 pm, Calder-Whittingham and her relatives were leaving home when four men – one of whom they had a dispute with, reportedly approached them. They allegedly opened gunfire hitting them and escaped. The police were summoned, and on their arrival, Calder-Whittingham and her relatives were seen lying in the roadways in a pool of blood. They were assisted to the hospital where Calder-Whittingham was pronounced dead.

Barron was arrested during an operation in Westmoreland on Friday, August 25. He gave a caution statement to the police and was later charged with murder, shooting with intent, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

His court date is being arranged.

