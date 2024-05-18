4 children, 5 pedestrians among 14 killed in road crashes this week Loop Jamaica

Four children and five pedestrians were among the 14 people who perished in motor vehicle crashes across the island during the week ending Friday, May 17.

This marks one of the most carnage-filled weeks on the nation’s roads since the start of the year.

The latest statistics were released on Friday by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) which is located in the Island Traffic Authority.

Among those killed this week are two male students of Titchfield High School in Portland, a 12 year-old boy who was hit by a Subara Impreza motorcar on the New Lands main road in Portmore, St Catherine and a 14-year-old girl who was killed alongside her father and another man in a head-on collision on the Bay Road in Westmoreland while on their way to catch crabs.

Three drivers of private motor cars, two passengers of commercial motor vehicles and two passengers of public passenger vehicles are listed among the fatalities.

Up to Friday, a total of 161 people had been killed in 138 fatal crashes. The RSU said fatalities have increased by one per cent, while fatal crashes have decreased by five per cent when compared to the similar period in 2023.

So far, males make up 86 per cent of all fatalities this year with females accounting for 14 per cent.

Most of the fatalities have taken place in the western end of the island with the parishes of Westmoreland, Trelawny, St James and Hanover accounting for 28 per cent of all road deaths this year. Portland, St Mary and St Ann account for 19 per cent and St Elizabeth, Manchester and Clarendon account for 20 per cent.