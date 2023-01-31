4 cops taken into custody after woman reported that she was raped Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is investigating a report of rape and robbery allegedly committed by one of its members while on duty in St Elizabeth.

The incident is alleged to have taken place between 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm on Monday, January 30 in the town of Black River.

The report is being taken seriously by the police high command and is being treated with the utmost urgency.

The matter is currently being investigated by the JCF’s Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB), the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The policeman, along with three other members, who were on duty with him, were taken into custody. The high command awaits the outcome of what it expects will be a speedy and thorough probe by the relevant investigative bodies.

The JCF is assuring the public that such allegations are taken seriously and that it is committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

The Corporate Communications Unit will provide updates on the investigation as they become available.