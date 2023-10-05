4 guns including rifle seized as cops carry out raids in St James Loop Jamaica

4 guns including rifle seized as cops carry out raids in St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
M 16 rifle, 3 other guns seized as cops carryout raids in St James

52 minutes ago

A police team in St James seized two Remington shotguns along with seventeen 12-guage cartridges during an operation in Retirement district, in the parish on Thursday, October 05.

Reports are that during the operation that was conducted between 10:15 am and 12:15 pm, an open lot was searched; the weapons and ammunition were found inside a garbage bag beneath a mattress. No arrest was made in connection with the find.

The seizure totals four guns seized by the St. James Police earlier on Thursday, an M16 rifle with one magazine containing twenty-five 5.56 rounds and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized in Flower Hill district, in the parish.

Reports are that at about 11:30 am, a team conducted operations in the area, a premises was searched. The 9mm pistol along with ammunition was found wrapped in a handkerchief atop a cabinet, whilst the rifle along with the 5.56 cartridges, were found on the roof. One man wassubsequently taken into custody.Investigations continue.

