4 held by members of Lotto Scam Task Force in St Ann raid Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Crown motorcar also seized

2 hrs ago

Vehicle seized during raid

Four men were arrested by members of the Lotto Scam Task Force in St Ann on Wednesday.

The men were apprehended in a raid in the Exchange section of the parish.

One Toyota crown motor car was also seized.

The men Remar Renardo Brown, a 23-year old, unemployed man of Jackson Town Trelawny, Kemar Antonio Powell, a 26-year-old of Exchange Ocho Rios St. Ann.

Nicardo Dillian Skinner, a 34-year-old, Plummer of Top Town Clarks Town Trelawny and Exchange St.Ann, and Richardo Glatson Thorpe, a 19-year-old, unemployed man of Top Town, Clarks Town Trelawny and Exchange St Ann were all charged for possession of identity information.

They were booked to attend the St Anns parish Court.

