4 held by members of Lotto Scam Task Force in St Ann raid Loop Jamaica

Four men were arrested by members of the Lotto Scam Task Force in St Ann on Wednesday.

The men were apprehended in a raid in the Exchange section of the parish.

One Toyota crown motor car was also seized.

The men Remar Renardo Brown, a 23-year old, unemployed man of Jackson Town Trelawny, Kemar Antonio Powell, a 26-year-old of Exchange Ocho Rios St. Ann.

Nicardo Dillian Skinner, a 34-year-old, Plummer of Top Town Clarks Town Trelawny and Exchange St.Ann, and Richardo Glatson Thorpe, a 19-year-old, unemployed man of Top Town, Clarks Town Trelawny and Exchange St Ann were all charged for possession of identity information.

They were booked to attend the St Anns parish Court.