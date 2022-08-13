4 more Jamaicans wanted by JCF deported from Cayman islands Loop Jamaica

Four Jamaican nationals, three of whom entered the Cayman Islands illegally, were deported to Jamaica Friday morning.

They include Neville Peter Butler, who is wanted by the Jamaican authorities on suspicion of murder.

A statement from the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control (CBC), also lists Ravan L. George among the deportees. The CBC said he is wanted in Jamaica for serious offences.

The two other men, one of whom entered the Cayman Islands legally on a work permit which was later revoked by Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, were also deported. Both are said to be wanted by the Jamaica Constabulary Force for questioning in connection to serious offences committed in Jamaica.

The CBC said Butler had been hiding in Cayman since he evaded police last month when they arrested Rudolph Shaw, another Jamaican suspected killer, who had arrived in Cayman by boat illegally.

The four men were escorted to Jamaica by the CBC, the Royal Cayman Islands police, and prison officers and were handed over to the local authorities upon their arrival.