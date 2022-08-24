4 new faces in Reggae Girlz squad to face South Korea on Sept 3 Loop Jamaica

Coach Lorne Donaldson has selected four new players in the national senior women’s football squad for the international friendly against South Korea on September 3.

The game will be played at the Hwaseong Sports Complex in Gyeonggi, South Korea, starting at 3:00 am Jamaica time.

The new players named in the 23-member squad are Kameron Simmonds of the University of Tennessee, Liya Brooks of Hawaii Surf Soccer Club, Sioban Wilson of Birmingham City FC, and Maliah Atkins the University of South Dakota.

The Reggae Girlz will also engage the same opposition in a practice match on September 6.

“The call-ups reflect a strong unit with the majority being members of the World Cup Qualifying squad,” said the Jamaica Football Federation in a press release. “A few of the more popular names are missing from the list through injury. As part of his stated policy, the coach will be using the opportunity of this and other windows this year, to look at other players who were not involved in the recent World Cup qualifiers.”

The squad and the technical staff are scheduled to assemble in Hwaseong on August 30.

Full Reggae Girlz squad: Sydney Schneider (Kansas City Current FC), Yazmeen Jamieson (Simcoe County Rovers), Chantelle Swaby (FC Fleury 9), Allyson Swaby (Angel City FC), Vyan Sampson (Charleton FC-W), Chinyelu Asher (Aik Stockholm), Kayla McCoy (Glasgow Rangers FC), Atlanta Primus (London City FC), Marlo Sweatman (Szent Mihaly – Hungary), Khadija Shaw (Manchester City), Tiernny Wiltshire (Houston Dash – on trials), Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur FC-W), Mireya Grey (unattached), Trudi Carter (FC Gintra), Olufolasade Adamolekun (University Of Southern California), Deneisha Blackwood (GPSO 92 ISSY – France), Tiffany Cameron (ETO FC Gyor), Shania Hayles (Bristol City FC), Kameron Simmonds (University of Tennessee), Liya Brooks (Hawaii Surf), Siobhan Wilson (Birmingham City FC), Giselle Washington (University of Tennessee), Maliah Atkins (University of South Dakota).