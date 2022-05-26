4 of 33 accused freed of being One Don ‘Clans’ gang members | Loop Jamaica

Four of the 33 alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang who have been on trial in the Supreme Court were on Thursday acquitted of being part of a criminal organisation.

The men who were freed of the offence are Damaine Elleston, Rushane Williams, Owen Ormsby and Rivaldo Hylton.

They were also freed of charges of conspiracy to commit murder and arson, among other offences.

Before the individuals were removed from the courtroom after being freed by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, prosecutors conceded that they had insufficient evidence to prove that those accused had committed those crimes.

Several other of the accused persons have been freed of some of the charges on the 25-count indictment.

Defence attorneys representing the 29 remaining accused persons are now making no-case submissions in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Among those still on trial are: Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, the alleged leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang; St Thomas pastor Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie; and Jason ‘City Puss’ Brown, two alleged major operatives of the gang.

After several months of marshalling evidence against the alleged gangsters, the prosecution closed its case on May 10.

Prosecutors have largely relied on the testimonies of two former gangsters-turned-state witnesses — a former self-styled don and a man claiming to have been Bryan’s driver and the gang’s banker — as evidence that the accused individuals are members of a criminal organisation.

Additionally, prosecutors also relied on cell phone conversations of the alleged gangsters that were secretly recorded by the former don.