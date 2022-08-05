4 prisoners escape from Ocho Rios police lockup ; manhunt now on Loop Jamaica

A manhunt is underway for four prisoners who escaped from the Ocho Rios police lock-up in St Ann on Friday, August 5.

Reports are that at about 1:00 am, police officers on duty performed routine cell checks. Shortly after, sounds were heard coming from the direction of the cell and the police went to investigate.

An alarm was raised when four prisoners were discovered missing from their cells. The escapees are Forty-year-old Terrence Harrelal of Claremont, St. Ann. He is charged with shooting with intent.

Forty-two-year-old Dennis Colbourne of Islington, St. Mary. He is charged for rape.

Twenty-two-year-old Javar Grant of Priory, St. Ann, charged for illegal possession of firearm. Thirty-year-old Jermaine Rodgers, of Mile End in Ocho Rios, St Ann. He is charged with illegal possession of firearm.

Preliminary investigations indicate that implements were used to cut sections of the metal gates of the cells, allowing the prisoners to escape.

Residents of Ocho Rios and the surrounding communities are urged to be on the lookout for any strangers in their community.

Persons who see suspicious activities are encouraged to call the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2469, the police 119 numbers or Crime Stop at 311. The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) is investigating.