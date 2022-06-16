4 ‘robbers’ held in highspeed chase in St Elizabeth, gun seized | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
4 'robbers' held in highspeed chase in St Elizabeth, gun seized
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
4 ‘robbers’ held in highspeed chase in St Elizabeth, gun seized

Four men were arrested and a firearm seized following the quick action by police in St Elizabeth on Wednesday, June 15.

Reports are that the men carried out an armed robbery of persons in Hatsfield district, Manchester about 2:00 pm, and an alarm was raised.

Lawmen in St Elizabeth received information of the incident and acting on information, a Nissan AD Waggon, that the men were allegedly traveling in, was intercepted on the Santa Cruz main road in St. Elizabeth.

All four occupants were arrested by the police and during a search of the vehicle, a 9mm pistol and items stolen from individuals in Manchester such as cellular phones, were recovered.

The suspects are from Spanish Town addresses in St Catherine however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

