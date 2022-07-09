4 shot, two fatally, ‘by cops in Nannyville’; INDECOM probing | Loop Jamaica

4 shot, two fatally, 'by cops in Nannyville'; INDECOM probing
4 shot, two fatally, 'by cops in Nannyville'; INDECOM probing

A team from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), responded to and began investigations into a multiple-victim shooting incident in Nannyville Gardens, Kingston 3 on July 8.

Arising from the incident, two men were shot and killed while two others were shot and injured. The deceased men have been identified as 26-year-old Prince Davis and 36-year-old Oraine Lee.

The police have reported that a team of JCF officers assigned to CTOC were on enquiries in the Nannyville Gardens community when they were allegedly engaged in gunfire by men exiting a vehicle.

It was further stated that the police officers responded to the confrontation by firing in the direction of the men. The men were transported to a nearby hospital, where two men were pronounced dead and two others are being treated for gunshot injuries.

Three firearms were reported as recovered from the incident scene.

INDECOM processed the incident scene and collected forensic exhibits including the three recovered firearms as well as the weapons of the concerned officers.

Vehicles were also reported as damaged during this incident, which will also be processed by the team. The Investigative Team was provided with initial accounts of the incident, by the concerned officers, and the officers were served with Section 21 Notices to provide statements and attend the office of the Commission to be interviewed.

INDECOM’s investigation is still at the earliest stage of the enquiry and aims to uncover the facts of the incident. The Commission encourages persons to share any information regarding this incident by contacting the Commission’s Head Office at (876)968-8875 or citizens can send information, photos or videos to INDECOM’s official whatsapp at (876)553-5555.

