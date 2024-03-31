4 women accused in $65m fraud at Sagicor for court in September Loop Jamaica

A September 17 date has been set for a plea and case management hearing in the matter involving four women, including two sisters, who have been implicated in an alleged $65 million fraud at Sagicor Bank in 2022.

The date was set when the accused women appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week.

They are Tricia Moulton, a former manager at Sagicor’s Liguanea Branch; her sister Alysia Moulton White, former Sagicor group vice-president; personal banker Malika McLeod; and client care officer Tishan Samuels, who was the last to be hit with charges in February of last year.

Samuels was charged with larceny as a servant, conspiracy to defraud, and access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence under the cybercrimes law.

She was picked up by members of the Fraud Squad at Sagicor’s New Kingston headquarters on February 9, 2023, and slapped with the charges after an interview in the presence of her attorney. She was later offered station bail.

Following court proceedings last week, during which the plea and case management hearing date was set, the bails of all four women were extended until September 17.

Moulton White, who was separated from Sagicor on December 31, 2022, has been charged with conspiracy to defraud; receiving stolen property; unlawfully making available data or device for the commission of an offence; and engaging in a transaction that involved a criminal offence.

Her attorney, Bert Samuels, has insisted that the charges relate specifically to $661,000, and has said she is innocent.

Tricia Moulton and McLeod are charged with the offences of conspiracy to defraud; access with intent to commit or facilitate an offence; unlawfully making available device or data for the commission of an offence, computer-related fraud; breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act; and larceny as a servant.

The allegations are that between August and October 2022, Tricia Moulton and McLeod, in their capacities as manager and personal banker, respectively, conspired and defrauded about six Sagicor customers’ US currency accounts of sums of money.

Investigations thereafter, led to Moulton White and Samuels being charged.