$40 million patching programme for sections of St Thomas, Portland Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop News
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington (centre), speaks to journalists following a tour of St Thomas Eastern on Thursday (May 18). At left is Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Dr Michelle Charles. (Photo: JIS)

Approximately $40 million is to be released immediately to implement a patching programme for sections of St Thomas Eastern and Portland Eastern.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, during a tour of St Thomas Eastern on Thursday, May 18.

He said the programme will focus on the road from Prospect in St Thomas to Hectors River in Portland, and from Hectors River to Port Antonio.

The Prospect to Hectors River leg is to be allocated $20 million, while the other $20 million will go towards Hectors River to Port Antonio.

“(Those are)] the areas that are not included in the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) right now. We will try our best to assist the citizens there,” said warmington.

He also highlighted the need for a proper drainage system in St Thomas Eastern, noting that “there are several drains that we have seen that have to be addressed”.

These include drains in Bath, Bamboo River, Church Corner, Port Morant and Cheswick.

The minister said the Government may have to develop a programme to look at the “overall drainage system” in the constituency.

Other members of the touring party included Member of Parliament, Dr Michelle Charles; representatives of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, as well as personnel from the National Works Agency (NWA).

