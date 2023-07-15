40-year-old man shot dead in St James, cops search for his relative Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is issuing a public appeal for information concerning the murder of 40-year-old Omar Nichols, known locally as Ras, that occurred about 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, July 15 in in his community.

Nichols, who is from the Top Hill community in Mount Carey, St. James was shot and killed outside his home.

Investigators have identified a cousin- Omoy Largie, otherwise called ‘Not Nice’, also a resident of Top Hill in the parish, as a Person of Interest in the case.

The preliminary information suggests that the murder stemmed from a dispute with both parties.

Largie is being urged to turn himself over to the Freeport Police Station by midday, Sunday, July 16,2023.

We are appealing to the community to help us in this investigation by sharing any information you may have about Largie’s whereabouts or the incident by calling Crime Stop at 311, NIB Tip Line at 811 or the nearest police station.