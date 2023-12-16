403 killed in road crashes up to Dec 15 – RSU Loop Jamaica

403 killed in road crashes up to Dec 15 – RSU Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

Road fatalities crossed the 400 mark this week, with 403 deaths registered as of Friday, December 15 after seven more road users lost their lives during the one-week period.

Among the latest fatalities were three motorcyclists, two of whom were teenagers, both male aged 17 and 18-years-old, who perished in separate crashes.

Also killed during the week were two passengers of private motor cars, one pedestrian and one passenger of a public passenger vehicle.

The Road Safety Unit (RSU) is reporting that the 403 fatalities as at December 15 resulted from 365 fatal crashes. Of note is that fatal crashes have decreased by nine per cent while fatalities are down 13 per cent when compared with similar period in 2023.

With 15 days to go before the end of the year, the RSU is projecting that the current 13 per cent decrease in fatalities will hold. A total of 488 people were killed on the nation’s roads in 2022.

Males and females account for 88 per cent and 12 per cent respectively of the road fatalities as of December 15, 2023.

