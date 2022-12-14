41 new drugs added to NHF list – Tufton Loop Jamaica

A total of 41 new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) have been added to the list of drugs that are available under the National Health Fund (NHF) for the treatment of eight conditions – hypertension, ischaemic heart disease, vascular disease, diabetes, psychosis, glaucoma, sickle cell disease and epilepsy.

The decision to add the drugs was taken by the NHF at its board meeting on November 23, and is aimed at improving access and enhancing customer satisfaction, according to the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

The minister made the announcement on Tuesday during a statement in the House of Representatives. He said the new drugs will cost in the region of $474.68 million annually, and should benefit 350,000 active NHF beneficiaries.

The NHFboard has also approved changes to the Jamaica Drug for the Elderly Programme (JADEP). Five pharmaceutical items have been added for the treatment of five conditions – arthritis, asthma, glaucoma, hypertension and vascular disease based on specific criteria.

“This will see approximately 21,100 active beneficiaries receive benefits at an estimated investment of $42.59 million per annum. Jamaican residents 60 years and older can qualify for benefits through JADEP,” said Tufton.

Beneficiaries will see the new drugs reflected on their NHF card, and Tufton noted that the new benefits are in keeping with the NHF’s strategic priority.

The NHF board conducts periodic reviews of the benefits under the programme and, in addition, receives feedback from beneficiaries and stakeholders in relation to their concerns about the programme.