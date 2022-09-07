41-y-o chef, ‘Johnny Boy’, charged with raping 13-y-o girl Loop Jamaica

A man has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at Marlie Gate in Old Harbour, St Catherine on Saturday, September 3.

The accused is 41-year-old Davion Rowe, otherwise called ‘Johnny Boy’, a chef of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that about 11:40 p.m., the teen went to a shop and while there, she went to use a bathroom.

She was then allegedly pounced upon by Rowe, who was armed with a knife, who subsequently had sex with her.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was launched.

Rowe was later positively identified by the complainant, and was charged after a question-and-answer interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.