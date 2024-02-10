41-y-o man arrested; accused of raping a minor Loop Jamaica

Forty-one-year-old Tyrone Cooper, otherwise called ‘Bigga’, Technician of Cudjoes Hill, Point Hill, St. Catherine was arrested and charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual touching of a child and grievous sexual assault.

Reports are that on two separate occasions in 2022, Cooper had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl against her will.

The matter was reported to the Police and on Thursday, February 08, 2024, Cooper was in the Kitson Town area where he was accosted and placed in custody andsubsequently charged.

He is to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday February 16.