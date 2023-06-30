‘4:14’ significant in Valiant’s ‘long journey’ Loop Jamaica

When Valiant hit the stage inside Marketplace Entertainment Centre for the Arts (MECA) on Tuesday night for the official launch of his ‘4:14’ mixtape, he was overcome with emotions.

He explained that ‘4:14’ represents the date April 14 on the annual calendar, the date on which he received two of the greatest achievements in his life: the birth of his son and the viral ‘Kotch ‘eh Hat’ video that led to his career breakthrough and subsequent success.

When he took the microphone to address his supporters, the usually jovial, articulate, dramatic, and outspoken 24-year-old started by saying: “It’s been a long journey… and mi kinda nervous.

“4:14 has to do with timing. It really mek a stamp in we life, 4:14. We have a lot of artistes featured on it that came out to support me… A far mi a forward from. You know far, far, far. Where we get rejected. If we go [to] a studio, dem a run we out because a sing we a sing so dem nuh waa hear no singer, so mi affi fight fi it a different type a way. Mi nuh waa sing certain things but mi affi sing it; [but] mi really waa show unu seh mi love unu and appreciate this. Mi a go continue doing the good,” Valiant, whose real name is Raheem Bowes, said.

He gave a little insight into the songs listed on the mixtape, officially released today, June 30. It features his past and present songs, along with some collaborations.

“The mixtape a really fi show them seh it’s not just trap dancehall alone we can do, [but also] the original dancehall weh we did start off with… The mixtape is really fi set a pace, fi show dem seh we versatile: reggae, dancehall, gospel, afro, Spanish, and French,” Valiant added.

Valiant then applauded DJ Mac specifically for having the passion for his work and investing his time. He also gave a big shout out to his team, Campari and Romeich Entertainment, for their sponsorship of the event, his family and his “real friend dem” for continuously supporting him.

Mark Telfer, Brand Manager, Campari, who led a team from the company in support of the young dancehall sensation, offered words of encouragement to Valiant.

“We are proud of how Valiant has added to the continuous push of Jamaica’s dancehall culture across the world with songs and lyrics which are relatable, smart and fully entertaining,” Telfer said.

“Valiant sings about real-life scenarios, the ability to overcome and positivity, no matter their class, and that is what we support at Campari: positive vibes,” he said.

Present at the launch in support of Valiant, was Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange. Valiant also acknowledged her positive comments about him.

Grange spoke of Valiant’s most recent act of generosity, where he offered to pay the school fees for a student who cried for help on social media.

“I’m so proud of Valiant… Tonight, I want to say that Valiant is a special human being. Valiant, you have an awesome responsibility. Now that you’ve gone corporate, I expect that your music will display the kind of awesome responsibility that you have,” she added.