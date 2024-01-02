425 road users killed in 2023, says Road Safety Unit Loop Jamaica

The number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes in Jamaica in 2023 was 425. The deaths resulted from 384 fatal crashes.

This was confirmed by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in its latest statistics released on Tuesday, January 2.

The number is 63 fewer road deaths than the 488 people who were killed in 2022. It represents a 13 per cent reduction in fatalities and a 10 per cent decrease in fatal crashes when compared to last year.

A breakdown of fatalities by category for 2022 and 2023 shows the following: 135 motorcyclists were killed in 2023 compared to 142 in 2022; 75 pedestrians were killed in 2023 compared to 108 in 2022; 74 drivers of private motor cars were killed this year, 85 were killed last year; 10 passengers of commercial motor vehicles were killed this year while 68 were killed last year.

Additionally, 24 pedal cyclists were killed in 2023 compared to 17 in 2022; 18 pillion passengers were killed this year compared to 15 last year; and 21 passengers of public passenger vehicles were killed this year compared to 22 last year. Fifty-two passengers of private motor cars were killed in 2023, seven were killed in 2022.

The RSU said 92 people who died this year perished because the vehicle in which they were travelling was proceeding at an excessive speed without regard to road conditions. The Unit said 148 road users died in such circumstances in 2022.

In 2023, 98 road users died because the vehicle in which they were travelling failed to keep to the near side or to the proper traffic lane, 82 died under similar circumstances in 2022.

And 30 pedestrians were killed this year because of walking in or standing in the road, 40 were killed last year.