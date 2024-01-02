425 road users killed in 2023, says Road Safety Unit Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
425 road users killed in 2023, says Road Safety Unit Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

NBA: Thunder win fifth straight, end Celtics’ six-game win streak

Sagicor Group Jamaica acquires Sagicor Panama through joint venture

West Ham and Brighton settle for 0-0 draw in Premier League

Three teenagers held with ammunition in August Town raid

Wayne Rooney fired as manager after 15 games at second-tier Birmingham

Teenage girl attacked and beaten unconscious by group of women

Police report 7.8 per cent reduction in murders for 2023

3 females among 10 people killed in crashes during last week of 2023

Two days after ending 28-game losing streak, Pistons lose to Rockets

UTech students concerned about delayed grades

Wednesday Jan 03

11°C
Jamaica News

… 135 motorcyclists among them

Loop News

10 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The number of people killed in motor vehicle crashes in Jamaica in 2023 was 425. The deaths resulted from 384 fatal crashes.

This was confirmed by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in its latest statistics released on Tuesday, January 2.

The number is 63 fewer road deaths than the 488 people who were killed in 2022. It represents a 13 per cent reduction in fatalities and a 10 per cent decrease in fatal crashes when compared to last year.

A breakdown of fatalities by category for 2022 and 2023 shows the following: 135 motorcyclists were killed in 2023 compared to 142 in 2022; 75 pedestrians were killed in 2023 compared to 108 in 2022; 74 drivers of private motor cars were killed this year, 85 were killed last year; 10 passengers of commercial motor vehicles were killed this year while 68 were killed last year.

Additionally, 24 pedal cyclists were killed in 2023 compared to 17 in 2022; 18 pillion passengers were killed this year compared to 15 last year; and 21 passengers of public passenger vehicles were killed this year compared to 22 last year. Fifty-two passengers of private motor cars were killed in 2023, seven were killed in 2022.

The RSU said 92 people who died this year perished because the vehicle in which they were travelling was proceeding at an excessive speed without regard to road conditions. The Unit said 148 road users died in such circumstances in 2022.

In 2023, 98 road users died because the vehicle in which they were travelling failed to keep to the near side or to the proper traffic lane, 82 died under similar circumstances in 2022.

And 30 pedestrians were killed this year because of walking in or standing in the road, 40 were killed last year.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

NBA: Thunder win fifth straight, end Celtics’ six-game win streak

Jamaica News

425 road users killed in 2023, says Road Safety Unit

Jamaica News

S Hotel mounts 10-foot Jamaican-inspired boots in MoBay

More From

Jamaica News

Teenage girl attacked and beaten unconscious by group of women

Two of the accused attackers held by cops in Clarendon, search on for others

See also

Jamaica News

Crab Circle whistleblower Nadine is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

In a move that would cost her heavily in terms of anxiety, fear and loss of income, long-time Crab Circle vendor, 48-year-old Nadine Francis, in October took on the grossly unpopular role of being a w

Our Endz

Unicomer donates over $600,000 in appliances to SOS Children’s Village

The Unicomer Group, through its Courts brand, recently retrofitted cottages at the SOS Children’s Village with brand-new appliances valued at over $600,000 for the festive season.
After a plea from

Our Endz

NCBF chair Thalia Lyn gifts $500K to home for the abandoned elderly

Carolling in the morning was the first gift Thalia Lyn gave to the residents of St Monica’s Home for Abandoned Elderly on Friday, December 15, 2023.
The second was the revelation that they were her

Jamaica News

Wounded man reveals location of gun after shootout, robbery attempt

A 20-year-old man is now awaiting his court date after a foiled robbery attempt and reported shootout with the police in Comfort District, Manchester, on New Year’s Eve.
The man, Tyrese Smile,&

Jamaica News

S Hotel mounts 10-foot Jamaican-inspired boots in MoBay

S Hotel continues to blaze a trail in the promotion of Jamaican culture following the recent mounting of a gigantic pair of boots by Jamaican sculptor Scheed Cole at their Jimmy Cliff Boulevard proper

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols