43 new COVID cases recorded amid 16.9% positivity rate Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,269.

There were 58 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,212.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,401.

Notably, the island recorded a 16.9 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 24 are females and 19 are males, with ages ranging from three to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (nine), St Catherine (eight), Manchester (six), St James (five), Westmoreland (four), St Ann (three), Trelawny (three), Clarendon (two), St Elizabeth (two), and Hanover (one).

There are 33 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and two critically patients among 996 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 109 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.