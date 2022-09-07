43 new COVID cases recorded amid 16.9% positivity rate Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
43 new COVID cases recorded amid 16.9% positivity rate Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

43 new COVID cases recorded amid 16.9% positivity rate

VIDEO: Man gunned down in Arnett Gardens

Killers with an agenda: CCTV captures attack on Trinidad entertainer

Man in hot water after fight with lover

More police presence, cameras to address Olympic Gardens’ crime – PM

Adrian Dunkley takes startup international after two years

Cops to roll out more quick response teams, public order campaigns

Napoli overwhelm Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League

JMEA members to access VM pension scheme, special offerings

Too much salt intake by most Jamaicans – Tufton

Wednesday Sep 07

25?C
Coronavirus
Loop News

29 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,269.

There were 58 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,212.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,401.

Notably, the island recorded a 16.9 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 24 are females and 19 are males, with ages ranging from three to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (nine), St Catherine (eight), Manchester (six), St James (five), Westmoreland (four), St Ann (three), Trelawny (three), Clarendon (two), St Elizabeth (two), and Hanover (one).

There are 33 moderately ill patients, five severely ill patients and two critically patients among 996 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 109 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Coronavirus

43 new COVID cases recorded amid 16.9% positivity rate

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Man gunned down in Arnett Gardens

Caribbean News

Killers with an agenda: CCTV captures attack on Trinidad entertainer

More From

Sport

Jamaica women’s 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver

Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored

See also

Entertainment

Google Doodle celebrates ‘Miss Lou’ on 103rd birthday

American multinational technology company Google is honouring the late Jamaican poet and activist Louise Bennett-Coverley, also known as Miss Lou, with a Doodle on her 103rd birthday, September 7

Jamaica News

6-year-old boy not seen since Sept 2; cops appeal for help to find him

A High Alert has been activated for six-year-old Niaheim Johnson of Passage Fort in Portmore, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, September 2.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and

Jamaica News

Five Jamaicans head to Europe as 2022 Eramus Mundus scholars

Five outstanding Jamaican youth have copped the 2022 Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, the country’s largest cohort since 2014. The scholars will pursue joint two-year master’s programmes in the fields of s

Business

How a Jamaican achieved $4.7 million sales in six months on Amazon

Targeted advertising campaigns, selling a diverse range of products and never running out of stock are some of the strategies used by Kirk Laing (name changed upon request) to achieve more than $

Jamaica News

30-y-o with ‘cocaine concealed on her body’ held at Kingston airport

The businesswoman is to face the court tomorrow

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols