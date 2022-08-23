44 new COVID cases, 2 deaths, 16.5% positivity rate recorded Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
44 new COVID cases, 2 deaths, 16.5% positivity rate recorded

Coronavirus
Jamaica recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Monday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred in September 2021 were also recorded on Monday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,239.

A 62-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman, both from St Mary, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 108 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 95,883.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 148,996.

Notably, the island recorded a 16.5 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 27 are females and 17 are males, with ages ranging from one to 92 years.

The case count was made up of St James (17), Kingston and St Andrew (14), Westmoreland (four), Trelawny (four), Clarendon (two), St Catherine (two), and Manchester (one).

There are 21 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients and one critically ill patient among 1,364 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 118 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

