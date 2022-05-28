46 people shot by security forces since start of year -INDECOM | Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations’ (INDECOM), tasked to undertake investigations concerning actions by members of the security forces and other agents of the state, said that since the start of the year a total of 46 people were shot by the security forces in various operations across the island.

The probe by INDECOM shows that six people were fatally shot by security forces in the month of May.

Also for the mentioned month, two double fatal shootings were recorded, these were cases where two people were shot and killed in the same police operation, INDECOM stated in a release.

The latest case of this kind took place in Bucks Common Clarendon on Thursday, May 26.

In that incident, Rosean Brown and Ryan Murray were shot and killed by security forces in a reported shootout.

Police said two firearms were seized.

The police reported that a team of officers were on surveillance patrol in the community when they were allegedly fired at, initially by one man and subsequently by a group who appeared.

INDECOM said information from the police suggests that following the exchange of gunfire, two men were seen with gunshot injuries, assisted to the hospital, and later pronounced dead.

All five concerned officers of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), provided initial accounts to INDECOM Investigators and were served section 21 Notices, to submit statements and attend interviews in relation to this incident. The service weapons of these concerned officers were collected for processing and sealed.

Police said a Glock pistol with the serial number erased and another gun were found at the scene.

INDECOM earlier this year said it was also taking the security force to task for the use of firearms to de-escalate incidences involving mentally ill individuals within the Jamaican society.

According to INDECOM’s Commissioner, Hugh Faulkner, who was speaking at an online press conference, said that up to February of this year there were three fatal shootings of mentally ill Jamaicans by members of the security forces, with another individual surviving injuries that were sustained.

Faulkner said there were eight fatal incidents involving mentally ill individuals last year, and eight non-fatal incidents, that involved members of the security forces.