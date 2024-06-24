46-y-o woman gone missing from Bridgeport in Portmore

Forty-six-year-old Ann-Marie Thomas of Washington Mews, Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Saturday, June 22.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (five feet four inches) tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport police are that about 6am, Thomas was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at time she went missing is unknown.

All efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ann-Marie Thomas is asked to contact the Bridgeport police at 876-988-2697, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.