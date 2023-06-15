47-y-o woman shot dead by gunman in Greenwich Town Loop Jamaica

A 47-year-old woman was shot multiple times in a brazen attack by a gunman in Greenwich Town, Kingston.

The deceased has been identified as Manjula Stewartson o/c Jula, from the Seaview Avenue section of the Kingston 13 community.

Reports are that at about 8:25 pm, on Wednesday, the female was sitting on a chair at a premises with family and friends when a lone gunman entered the location.

Police reports stated that the man pulled a gun and then opened gunfire hitting Stewartson in the head.

The injured woman fell to the ground and the shooter stood over the victim and continued firing shots at her head then made good his escape in the area on foot, the police reported.

The female was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.