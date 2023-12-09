47-year-old man held as cops seize firearm during raid at wake Loop Jamaica

The Portland police have charged 47-year-old Julian Williams of Burnt Side Valley, St Andrew with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition in relation to an incident that occurred in Top Road, Port Antonio in the parish on Saturday, December 9.

Reports are that at about 3:00 am, lawmen were in operation in the area when they saw Williams at a wake acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched and one Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition was found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody and was charged with the offences after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.