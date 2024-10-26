40 fewer road deaths recorded this year says ITA Persons entering Ja with more than US$ 10,000 , must declare it 'Walk wid yuh Umbrella!' Met Service says more rains, starting Tuesday Voters paying tribute to late JLP councillor in Aenon Town by-election Man United rout Leicester in League Cup; Tottenham oust Man City 'Juckie' to return to court in December re murder, unlawful burial
48 hour curfew imposed in Cassia Park

23 November 2024
4 hrs ago

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Cassava Piece, St Kingston 8.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Friday, November 22 and will remain until 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 24.

 The boundaries of the curfew are: North: From Grosvenor Heights to the intersection of Grosvenor Terrence and Constant Spring Road.

 South: From the intersection of Clifton Boulevard and Manning Hill Road to the intersection of Mannings Hill Road and Glen Drive.

 East: From the intersection of Grosvenor Terrence and Constant Spring Road along Constant Spring Road via Cassava Piece Road to the intersection of Mannings Hill Road and Clifton Boulevard.

 West: From the intersection of Mannings Hill Road and Glen Drive to Grosvenor Heights. During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorised.

