48 hour curfew imposed in Cassia Park

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Cassava Piece, St Kingston 8.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Friday, November 22 and will remain until 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 24.

The boundaries of the curfew are: North: From Grosvenor Heights to the intersection of Grosvenor Terrence and Constant Spring Road.

South: From the intersection of Clifton Boulevard and Manning Hill Road to the intersection of Mannings Hill Road and Glen Drive.

East: From the intersection of Grosvenor Terrence and Constant Spring Road along Constant Spring Road via Cassava Piece Road to the intersection of Mannings Hill Road and Clifton Boulevard.

West: From the intersection of Mannings Hill Road and Glen Drive to Grosvenor Heights. During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorised.