48 hour curfew imposed in East Kingston following crime flare-up Loop Jamaica

48 hour curfew imposed in East Kingston following crime flare-up

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Eastern Division. The curfew commenced at 8:00 pm, Friday, December 2 and will continue until 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 4.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: South along Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard from the Cement Company Eastern Boundary to Harbour Drive

East along Harbour Drive from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to Crusher Lane then along an imaginary line to the Cement Company Dirt Road

West along the eastern boundary of the Cement Company from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to the Cement Company Dirt Road

NORTH along the Cement Company Dirt Road running from the Cement Company’s eastern boundary to an imaginary line intersecting with an imaginary line extending from Crusher Lane

Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

