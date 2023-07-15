48-y-o woman charged as cops seize guns including rifles in raid Loop Jamaica

A St James woman was charged with several offences following an operation by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) in Green Height Mews, Green Pond in St James which resulted in the seizure of five firearms – including three rifles and 466 assorted rounds of ammunition on Thursday, July 13.

She is 48-year-old Sheryl McCallum, an entrepreneur of Green Heights Mews, Green Pond, St James.

Reports are that at about 4:30 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by the woman was searched. During the search, three rifles, two pistols, one hundred and ninety-one 5.56, and 265 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in her possession.

McCallum was subsequently taken into custody and was charged with the following offences:

? Stockpiling of prohibited weapons? Dealing in prohibited weapons? Sixteen counts of possession of prohibited weapons? Unauthorized possession of ammunition? Possession of assorted parts of firearms and? Unauthorised use of premises for storage of firearms and ammunition.

Her court date is being finalised.