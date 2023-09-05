49-y-o man arrested after two people standing on roadside are shot Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

One man has been arrested and charged with two counts of shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following the wounding of two persons on Nuthall Street in Kingston on Saturday, August 9.

Charged is 49-year-old Tawrence Stewart, otherwise called ‘Richie Store’, of Elgin Street, Denham Town, Kingston 1.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that at about 7:15 pm, both victims were along the roadway when explosions were heard.

Both persons later felt a burning sensation and discovered that they had been shot. They were taken to hospital, where they were treated and released.

Intense investigations led to Stewart’s arrest. He was subsequently charged on Sunday, September 03, based on an eyewitness statement.

His court date is being finalised.

