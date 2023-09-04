49-y-o man charged with gun and shooting offences in Kingston Loop Jamaica

A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following the wounding of two persons on Nuttall Street in Kingston on Saturday, August 9.

Charged is 49-year-old Tawrence Stewart, otherwise called ‘Richie Store’, of Elgin Street, Denham Town, Kingston 1.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 7:15 pm, both now victims were along the roadway when explosions were heard.

Both persons later felt burning sensations and discovered that they had been shot.

They were taken to hospital, where they were treated and released.

Intense investigations led to Stewart’s arrest

He was charged on Sunday, September 3, based on an eyewitness statement.

His court date is being finalised.