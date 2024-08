Forty-nine-year-old Sidonia Armsby of Clifton district in St Catherine has been charged with assault at common law following an incident in her community on Monday, August 26.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 3:00 pm, Armsby and a man were arguing when she allegedly pulled an ice pick and stabbed at him. The man escaped without injury.

The incident was reported to the police and following investigations, Armsby was charged on Tuesday, August 27.

She is awaiting a court date.