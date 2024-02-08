499 candidates nominated for Local Government Elections Loop Jamaica

A total of 499 candidates were nominated on Thursday to contest the Local Government Elections that are scheduled for February 26.

The figure includes 496 candidates vying for seats in the 228 electoral divisions island-wide, and three candidates for the seat of Mayor in the Portmore Municipality.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People’s National Party (PNP) have each entered a full slate of candidates to contest the polls in the 228 electoral divisions and in the Portmore Municipality mayoral election.

A total of four nominated candidates represent the United Independents’ Congress (UIC).

The PNP’s Leon Thomas, the JLP’s Markland Edwards, and independent candidate Howard Hamilton have been nominated to contest the mayoral election.

Thirty-six candidates were nominated to contest the elections in 34 electoral divisions as independent candidates.