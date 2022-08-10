4th case of monkeypox confirmed in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed a fourth case of monkeypox in the country.

The patient is currently isolated at home and health authorities have commenced contract tracing.

“This new case has been classified as locally transmissioned. That is, the patient has had no recent travel history and was not in contact with the three previously announced cases,” said the Health Ministry.

At the same time, the ministry said it will issue a routine weekly update on the state of monkeypox in the country on Mondays via its website and social media platforms.

Other modes of communication will also be utilized as necessary to complement the public education campaign and community engagement activitations, the ministry said.