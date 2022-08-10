4th case of monkeypox confirmed in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
4th case of monkeypox confirmed in Jamaica Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

4th case of monkeypox confirmed in Jamaica

Brazil football body rejects World Cup qualifier against Argentina

One on One IPO: Teachers in prime position to invest in stock market

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.62 in Monaco

Men charged after licensed gun holder intervenes in armed robbery

Student dress and grooming policy consultations begin

Boy goes missing from summer school

Over 200 students to benefit from free health fair this weekend

PBS hunts fresh capital to finance growth objectives

Live2Lead leadership conference returns to Jamaica in October

Wednesday Aug 10

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

35 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed a fourth case of monkeypox in the country.

The patient is currently isolated at home and health authorities have commenced contract tracing.

“This new case has been classified as locally transmissioned. That is, the patient has had no recent travel history and was not in contact with the three previously announced cases,” said the Health Ministry.

At the same time, the ministry said it will issue a routine weekly update on the state of monkeypox in the country on Mondays via its website and social media platforms.

Other modes of communication will also be utilized as necessary to complement the public education campaign and community engagement activitations, the ministry said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

4th case of monkeypox confirmed in Jamaica

Sport

Brazil football body rejects World Cup qualifier against Argentina

Business

One on One IPO: Teachers in prime position to invest in stock market

More From

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Capleton ‘okay’ after St Thomas car crash

Dancehall star Capleton was involved in a serious car accident in the community of Llandewey in St Thomas early this morning. The deejay crashed and overturned his black Benz while driving h

Sport

See also

Fraser-Pryce to receive OJ, Jackson to be conferred with CD

Sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be accorded the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honour, when the awards are handed out on National Heroes Day on Monday, October 17.
Fras

Jamaica News

No early release: Jah Cure remains behind bars in The Netherlands

Dutch prosecutors take aim at new court hearing on attempted murder charge

Jamaica News

Lisa Hanna leaving representational politics

Four-term Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Lisa Hanna has announced that she will be leaving representational politics.
Hanna, who is the Oppositio

Jamaica News

Boy goes missing from summer school

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old K’Issac Chambers of Jerico, Hanover, and Cliffton Boy’s Home, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 9.
He is of dark complexion, slim build a

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time in Poland

Shericka Jackson logged yet another impressive victory as the Jamaican won the women’s 200m with plenty in hand in 21.84

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols