5.2 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 52 new cases, one death | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 52 new COVID-19 over 24 hours up to Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a low positivity rate for the one-day period of 5.2 per cent.

This is while one COVID-19 death occurred on December 2, and was recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,407.

The deceased is a 70-year-old female from St Thomas.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

Meanwhile, there were 77 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,824.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,421.

Notably, the 5.2 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 34 are females and 17 are males, with ages ranging from 10 months to 95 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (22), St James (14), Clarendon (six), St Ann (three), St Catherine (two), Manchester (two), St Elizabeth (one), St Thomas (one), and Westmoreland (one).

There are 17 moderately ill patients, 17 severely ill patients and nine critically ill patients among 628 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 126 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.