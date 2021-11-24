5.3% COVID-positivity rate reported; 50 new cases, two more deaths | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 50 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent for the one-day period.

This is while two COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,365.

The deceased are a 70-year-old male from St Mary, and a 94-year-old female from St Catherine.

There were 103 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,068.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,905.

Notably, the 5.3 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 25 are females and 25 are males, with ages ranging from two to 88 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (17), Kingston and St Andrew (12), Hanover (seven), Westmoreland (four), St Thomas (four), St James (two), Clarendon (two), St Mary (one), and Manchester (one).

There are 25 moderately ill patients, 19 severely ill patients and eight critically ill patients among 868 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 182 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.