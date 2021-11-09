5.8 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 42 new cases, six deaths | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 42 new COVID-19 over 24 hours up to Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported another low positivity rate for the one-day period of 5.8 per cent.

This is while six COVID-19 deaths occurred from August 8 to November 7, and were recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,293.

A 53-year-old female from St Thomas and an 82-year-old male from St James are among the latest recorded COVID fatalities.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials. There were 155 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 59,473.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 89,788.

Notably, the 5.8 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 22 are males and 20 are females, with ages ranging from 24 days to 85 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (16), St Catherine (11), St Thomas (five), Clarendon (four), Manchester (one), St Elizabeth (one), Portland (one), St Mary (one), Westmoreland (one), and Trelawny (one).

There are 30 moderately ill patients, 24 severely ill patients and 11 critically ill patients among 1,156 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 242 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.