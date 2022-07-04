5 cops needed to testify at ‘Clans’ trial: 2 suspended, 3 not located | Loop Jamaica

The expected end to the trial of the 28 remaining alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang by the end of the month now appears unlikely, as two of the five police officers who are said to be crucial to the defence’s case are on suspension.

The whereabouts of the remaining three officers cannot be definitively established, a police inspector testified in court

The disclosures were made at Monday’s continuation of the gang trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes had expressed an intention to begin his summation of the case at last week, but the matter had to be adjourned for three days to give the defence more time to prepare their cases.

The attorneys had requested records from the Horizon Remand Centre, but the creators of that information were not available to testify in court.

Additionally, the records requested from the Spanish Town Police Station had not yet been presented in court.

On Monday, defence attorneys for four of the remaining accused continued presenting their cases.

Still defending the allegations levelled against them by the prosecution are: Kalifa Williams, who is represented by attorney Abina Morris; Tareek James, represented by attorney Esther Reid; Pete Miller, who is represented by attorneys Gavin Stewart and Shadday Bailey; and Donovan Richards, who is represented by attorney Denise Hinson.

The attorneys are trying to use the relevant records to prove that all four defendants were in police custody when the criminal acts that they are accused of committing were carried out.

The requested records from Horizon Remand Centre were presented in court, and are to be further dealt with.

It was disclosed on Monday that the records from the Spanish Town Police Station were available, however, the police officers who made those entries could not be located.

A police inspector took the witness stand for the defence, to elaborate on the issues surrounding the location of the required lawmen.

The inspector told the court that two of the five law enforcers were on suspension.

In relation to the other three officers, the inspector said he was not certain about their whereabouts.

Sykes issued subpoenas for all five officers to attend court after the attorneys asked the judge to issue them.

A seemingly distressed Sykes remarked that locating the police officers at this juncture of the trial does not represent the best use of time and resources.

At the juncture, the attorneys asked whether the prosecution could examine the records and accept them as evidentiary material in light of the difficulties in locating the police officers.

A prosecutor, in response, said the crown was prepared to “look” at the document.

Sykes intervened, and argued that greater maturity is now required at this stage of the trial, to allow it to come to a conclusion.

The trial began in September last year, and a great portion of the proceedings have been spent by the crown presenting its evidence against the 28 defendants. Initially, 33 persons were on trial, but five men were freed in May, due to insufficient evidence against them.

Additionally, the initial 25-count indictment has been significantly reduced, with some of the remaining 28 accused being freed on several counts.

Sykes said on Monday that the case was about determining the truth, and not about “winning” by the prosecution.

He went further by suggesting that if there is no reason to doubt the records that are being presented by the defence, then there should be no difficulty to accept them as evidence at this stage of the trial.

“So now we have to spend the rest of July going all over the place trying to find all these police officers?” questioned Sykes.

The prosecution reiterated that it will examine the records that are being presented.

The 28 accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, mainly in St Catherine, with at least one murder committed in St Andrew.