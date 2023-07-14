5 days, 3 murders in Annotto Bay: Popular vendor latest victim Loop Jamaica

The St Mary seaside town of Annotto Bay has been rocked by another murder, this after the body of a popular vendor was found with chop wounds at his home in the area on Wednesday.

The deceased is Patrick Samuels, more popularly known as ‘Bongo Ricky’, of PNP Lane in Annotto Bay.

Samuels, who was known for selling phone accessories in the centre of the town, is the third person killed in Annotto Bay between Saturday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 12.

Reports are that about 9:30pm on Wednesday, residents heard screams coming from the direction of Samuels’ one-bedroom house and alerted the police.

Upon their arrival, Samuels was seen lying on the ground with multiple chop wounds all over his body.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tributes have been pouring in since news emerged of Samuels’ death.

“My condolences to his family and loved ones. The town has lost an original OG,” said a woman on Facebook.

Shared another: “SIP Bongo Ricky (Samuels). They did you real bad but God see them and they cannot escape his wrath.”

Samuel’s killing came after Saturday’s shooting death of 32-year-old Odane Abdulie, alias ‘Chin’, in his community of Crooked River, Annotto Bay.

Abdulie, a blockmaker, was shot several times by unknown assailant(s) as he walked home.

Then on Tuesday, 31-year-old construction worker Sanjay Stewart, popularly known as ‘Village’, also of Crooked River in the town, was shot and killed at a bar in his community.

Another man was shot and injured during the incident, which occurred about 4pm when armed men invaded the bar.

A member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the bartender managed to escape unharmed.

The Annotto Bay police are continuing to probe all three murders in the general area.