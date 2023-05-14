5 females accused of Burger King fraud, get extended bail Loop Jamaica

The five females who are implicated in defrauding approximately $10 million from Burger King, had their bails extended as the case made no further progress up to Friday, as several relevant documents remain outstanding.

The women, who were employed to the fast food outlet at the time they were charged, all appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

The accused are: 36-year-old Terry Ann Oharo, a cashier of Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew; 39-year-old Kamelia Wisdom, supervisor, of Hamburgh Road, Kingston; 22-year-old Astia Mitchell, a cashier of Seven Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew; 21-year-old Christina Lewis, cashier of Glasspole Avenue, Kingston 2; and 39-year-old Sharon Williams, cashier of Bayshore Park, Harbour View, St Andrew.

They have all been charged with larceny as a servant, conspiracy to defraud, and engaging in transactions involving criminal property.

In court on Friday, the prosecutor informed Senior Parish Judge Paula Blake-Powell that among the outstanding documents in the case are an arresting officer’s statement and a report from the police’s Communication Forensic and Cyber Crime Division (CFCD).

The prosecutor also requested that reporting conditions be attached to the women’s bail.

Consequently, the judge ordered the women to report to the nearest police station once per week.

Their bails were extended until July 5, when the matter is again to be mentioned in court.

According to the police, between December 2022 and March 2023, the employees reportedly stole an undetermined sum of money from the establishment.

A report was made to the police on Sunday, April 2 resulting in their arrest on the same day.

Further investigations, including an audit, are being conducted to verify the actual extent of the fraud, the police said.