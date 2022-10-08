5 hour banking service disruption for NCB customers on Sunday Loop Jamaica

Customers of the National Commercial Bank (NCB) are being told to brace for some inconvenience this Sunday as the financial organization carries out an upgrade of its system.

The upgrade will see personal and online banking in Jamaica, Cayman and Trinidad going out of use for several hours. News of the development was posted on the bank’s social media page.

“We’re working on banking services across our network on Sunday, October 9,” the post from the bank outlined.

It means that between 12:01 am and 5:00 am this Sunday you will have limited or no access to :

Online applications across our websites

Personal and business online banking in Jamaica, Cayman, and Trinidad

The NCB Mobile and NCBCM Wealth connect apps

Debit card transactions

Our point of sale and ABM machinesLynk services

Self-service via interactive voice response system

Customer Care Centre

The bank also advised that its customer care centre may not be available during the period of the upgrade.